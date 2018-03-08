Norman Father Tells Police Details Of 7-Month-Old Son's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Norman Father Tells Police Details Of 7-Month-Old Son's Death

By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A tragic ending to a metro Amber Alert that was issued this week. Police arrested Victor Minjarez, 31, the father of missing 7-month-old Jody Minjarez on Wednesday at a vacant home in northwest Oklahoma City.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first degree murder and illegally disposing of human remains. He admitted to investigators the baby died one week ago while he was on the run from police.

“It was yesterday they were able to develop information that got them to that residence,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “They did not know where he was previous to that.”  

Minjarez was taken in for questioning and told police he had been hiding out in the home with the baby since Feb.19. That is when he left his Norman home after a physical fight with the baby's mother.

Norman Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday after Minjarez told the mother she would never see their infant again. 

“A short time later, they sadly discovered the body of the missing child,” said Knight.

Minjarez led police to several different locations, but they found the body at the home where the father was arrested.

A probable cause affidavit revealed Minjarez told investigators he and the baby were sleeping on a mattress next to a heater. He woke up to find blisters on the baby's face, and he heard gurgling and saw bubbles around the infant's mouth. He realized the baby had passed away and wrapped him in a blanket.

Minjarez said he then put the baby in plastic bags, and then in the trash can outside the vacant home.

Minjarez told police he did not call 911 or seek medical attention for the baby because he knew he was wanted by police.

The Medical Examiner says the cause of the baby's death was blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death is ruled a homicide.  

