Green Country Submarine Hosts Overnight Guests

News

Green Country Submarine Hosts Overnight Guests

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Some people are trading a night camping in the wilderness for sleeping in a World War II submarine.

The U.S.S. Batfish in Muskogee is now open for all-nighters.

Built in 1943, the submarine is turning 75 this year. 

Brent Trout is the park director and said the USS Batfish has been in Muskogee since 1972 and it's kind of famous. It sank 3 Japanese subs in 3 days back in 1945.

Brent gave News On 6 a tour from stem to stern and everything in between including officer's quarters and the crew's mess. Space is at a premium on a sub and everything is tiny.

“Now these are for the officers only people all the time they go hey, this isn't too bad. It's like a cruise ship," said Trout.

Just like a cruise ship, guests can now stay the night.

"Every weekend now we do overnights," Trout said. 

They'll also be doing overnights every night during spring break.

There's a minimum charge to open it up but big groups, small groups, and birthday parties can all take part in the fun. 

“We even do paranormal groups that come through looking for ghosts," said Trout. 

