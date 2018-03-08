House Passes Bill To Consolidate OSBI With Bureau Of Narcotics

We’re starting with clear and cool weather this morning and will move back into the upper 60s and lower 70s today with increasing south to southwest winds before clouds arrive later this afternoon and tonight in advance of the Saturday storm system.More >>
We’re starting with clear and cool weather this morning and will move back into the upper 60s and lower 70s today with increasing south to southwest winds before clouds arrive later this afternoon and tonight in advance of the Saturday storm system.More >>
Police have identified a man being sought in a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Thursday.More >>
Police have identified a man being sought in a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Thursday.More >>