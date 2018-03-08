New Program Aims To Help At-Risk Tulsa Teens

Two Tulsa groups are stepping up to help at risk teens.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Phoenix Rising Alternative Program launched a four-week study group that helps teens get their driver’s license.

Organizers say the goal is not only to get students to pass their driving test, but also to trust law enforcement.

"So, it just sets them up better to be…once life beyond Phoenix, or life once they're 18 and older, to start fresh, start clean but also be a part of the community, get a job, be able to keep a job," case manager Micco Freeman said.

The very first group is in its third week of the program. There are 12 students participating.