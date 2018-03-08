Trump Agrees To Meet With Kim Jong Un

A gun on the campus of US Grant High School launched a lockdown and a suspect search Thursday.More >>
A gun on the campus of US Grant High School launched a lockdown and a suspect search Thursday.More >>
A burglary suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase through NW Oklahoma City, Thursday night.More >>
A burglary suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase through NW Oklahoma City, Thursday night.More >>
We’re starting with clear and cool weather this morning and will move back into the upper 60s and lower 70s today with increasing south to southwest winds before clouds arrive later this afternoon and tonight in advance of the Saturday storm system.More >>
We’re starting with clear and cool weather this morning and will move back into the upper 60s and lower 70s today with increasing south to southwest winds before clouds arrive later this afternoon and tonight in advance of the Saturday storm system.More >>
Police have identified a man being sought in a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Thursday.More >>
Police have identified a man being sought in a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Thursday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.