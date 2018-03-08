Metro Band Teacher Arrested For Soliciting Sex From Minors

A metro band teacher was arrested this afternoon for soliciting sex from minors in the parking lot of Quail Springs Mall.

OSBI agents say 31-year old Jason Ott drove to the mall to rendezvous with two young teenage girls, that he believed to be under the age of 15, and have a sexual encounter.

Instead he was met with a pair of handcuffs.

News 9 has since learned that Ott is the Assistant Band Director of Carl Albert High School.

Agents said he taught children in 6th through 12th grade.

“This was the result of an undercover operation in which two undercover officers were chatting with an adult male believed to be under age females,” said OSBI Special Agent Jordan Solorzano.

The sting started as a tip out of New Mexico.

An officer there told Oklahoma investigators he had been communicating with Ott through social media, but soon realized Ott was out of his jurisdiction.

So along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, OSBI set-up the ambush.

Oklahoma special agents also created a profile and began communicating with Ott.

According to officials, when Ott pulled into the parking lot, he expected to meet with both teenage girls.

Just a few hours after his arrest, Mid-Del Schools released this statement:

“This afternoon Jason Ott, the assistant band director from Carl Albert High School, was arrested on complaints of soliciting a minor and violations of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. The arrest took place off school grounds, and the teacher was placed on immediate suspension. We are cooperating with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations in this matter. At the time of Ott’s hiring in August of 2017, all state background requirements were completed. The safety and security of our students is always our first priority.”

OSBI confirms they found no history indicating Ott had done anything like this before.