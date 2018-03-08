Police Identify Man Sought In Fatal Tulsa Shooting

Police have identified a man being sought in a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Thursday.

03/08/2018 Related Story: Teenage Boy Shot To Death At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for 18-year-old Marcus Herron, who also goes by the names of Marques Herron and Marcus Hill.

They say he uses two dates of birth, 2/28/2000 and 2/27/2001.

Police believe he shot the victim after an argument at a Tulsa apartment complex around noon Thursday. Police also believe the suspect has a 9 mm handgun and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 2677.