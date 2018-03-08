Police Investigating After Social Media Threat Made Against Enid - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Investigating After Social Media Threat Made Against Enid HS

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Several schools across the metro have received threats in the last two days. Several schools across the metro have received threats in the last two days.
ENID, Oklahoma -

Enid Police Department says its investigating a social media threat made against the high school Thursday.

Enid High School Principal Dudley Darrow sent the following message to parents:

We have been notified that there is a social media post circulating that states there is a rumor that there will be an act of violence at school tomorrow. Our campus police and the Enid Police Department are investigating this information. At this time, there is no evidence that it is credible. Safety is our greatest priority, and we take these matters very seriously. Tomorrow - as an added safety precaution-  we will have a heavy police presence at the school throughout the day.  Thank you for your support of Enid High School.

