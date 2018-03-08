Final PSO Crew Returns From Puerto Rico

We’re starting with clear and cool weather this morning and will move back into the upper 60s and lower 70s today with increasing south to southwest winds before clouds arrive later this afternoon and tonight in advance of the Saturday storm system.More >>
We’re starting with clear and cool weather this morning and will move back into the upper 60s and lower 70s today with increasing south to southwest winds before clouds arrive later this afternoon and tonight in advance of the Saturday storm system.More >>
Police have identified a man being sought in a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Thursday.More >>
Police have identified a man being sought in a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Thursday.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!