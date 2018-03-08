Final PSO Crew Returns From Puerto Rico

Six months after hurricane Maria, 11% of Puerto Rico is still without power.

A dozen PSO workers spent 31 days there helping get the lights back on, and they just returned last week.

That crew spent 31 days in the hardest hit area of Puerto Rico, an area devastated by the eye of the hurricane.

They worked every day for 16 hours straight.

"Words can't describe the damage that's done there," said PSO lineman Jeremy McCabe.

McCabe was on the crew from Bartlesville made up of 4 workers. He joined 8 others from Oklahoma on a difficult job to restore power to one of the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico.

"Just our working conditions, I mean, we worked our way from the bottom all the way to the top of a mountain. It was very difficult," McCabe said, "We heard that every day it's gonna rain on us.”

And it did. Jeremy said it would be muddy and very humid, but on some of the hardest days, images like a rainbow or the smiling faces of those they were helping got them through.

"These guys would come out of their house and offer you everything they had in their refrigerators. They offered us anything they had. They were so grateful to have us there," McCabe said.

They had a warm welcome in Puerto Rico and a warm welcome back home where Jeremy's wife and three daughters were waiting. Even though he was gone just 31 days, he was missed so much.

"The day after we left was my wife's birthday and then a couple weeks later it was my youngest daughter’s birthday and then my middle child's birthday," McCabe said.

Now he's home, back with his family but still thinking about those still in the dark.

"You feel bad for them because you never know how long it's going to be before somebody comes behind us and finishes up the work that we left out there," McCabe said.

According to NPR, 150,000 homes and business are still without power.

PSO sent several crews over the past 6 months to help get the power lines back up.

Jeremy was in the last group to go.