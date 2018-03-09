Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist arriving law enforcement officers.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology $30 million to help improve the literacy skills of elementary school students across the nation.

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). This Saturday, March 3, 2018, photo, shows Mitt Romney during a tour of Arches National Park, near Moab, Utah. The former Republican presidential nominee continues his bid to become a U.S. Senator for Utah.

By BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

MOAB, Utah (AP) - Mitt Romney is shaking hands, posing for pictures and cracking jokes as he barnstorms Utah seeking votes for his Senate bid. What he isn't doing is talking about his well-documented feuds with President Trump.

Wearing blue jeans and flashing his famous smile, Romney strode into a gymnasium lined with elk antlers and rifles to greet a group of sportsmen not far from the Bears Ears National Monument, downsized recently by the Trump administration.

Before he spoke, the lights went down and up came a video portraying President Obama as the villain for setting the land aside as a monument. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and President Donald Trump were cast as champions and heroes for shrinking it by 85 percent.

"Finally the land has a voice, a champion (picture of Zinke) and a hero (picture of Trump)," the narrator said as the crowd of 400 ranchers and hunters boomed their approval.

The voters in these tiny towns, flanked by magnificent red rock landscapes and full of red-blooded conservatives, are the ones Romney needs to support him as he campaigns to restart his political career and succeed retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

He drew big applause when he told the convention he wants to see reform of the Antiquities Act so presidents can't lock up such large expanses of land with one stroke of the pen. The crowd of hunters also bellowed when he said the Endangered Species Act has been overused.

At 70, he is arguably one of the nation's most famous Mormons and is treated like royalty at every stop.

Though some hope Romney will become the GOP's counterbalance to Trump, whom he called a "phony" and "con man" during the 2016 presidential race, as a candidate, Romney is avoiding lobbing any new attacks on the president and is instead trying to keep the focus on Utah issues.

Romney makes a point in short speeches to applaud President Trump's moves to lower taxes, shrink bureaucracy and shift more control of public lands to the states - examples he hopes show he and Trump see eye-to-eye on some issues.

When asked directly about Trump, Romney strikes a middle ground and stops short of pledging blind loyalty to the billionaire businessman who in 2016 called Romney a "choke artist."

"President Trump and I both respect people who speak their mind. I call them like I see them. He of course does the same thing," Romney said. "If either one of us does something that the other finds to be out of line or not right for the country, why, I'm sure we'll speak out."

The tight rope Romney is trying to walk seems just fine with most Utah Republican voters, even the ones who are ardent Trump supporters.

Kent Green, a former rodeo bull rider who runs an off-road adventure company in the tourist town of Moab, was among a small crowd who listened to Romney give a short speech at the county Republican Lincoln Day dinner. Green, 61, said he didn't like when Romney ripped Trump, but said he'll back him for the Senate seat just as he did six years ago in the presidential race.

"They were able to settle their differences," said Green, 61. "People disagree. It's a good thing sometimes."

Jeramy Day, the Grand County GOP chairman who hosted the dinner, said he leans hard right but supports Romney because somebody with political power is needed to fill the massive void being left by Hatch.

"Someone like Mitt with his experience, his connections, I think he carries a big stick," said Day, a 39-year-old hotel manager. "If he doesn't fulfill the duties to Utah, Utahans aren't above booting him out like we did Bennett."

Day was referring to the surprising ouster of the late Sen. Bob Bennett, who was defeated in 2010 in his bid for a fourth term during the rise in tea party-fueled anger among Republicans.

Romney isn't running unopposed - Salt Lake County Council member Jenny Wilson is a Democratic challenger who consistently criticizes Romney - but he's the heavy favorite to win in a the conservative state where Republican voters outnumber Democrats by a four-to-one margin.

During his first major campaign swing, Romney visited Arches National Park to admire the rock formations that draw tourists from the around world and meet with community leaders in several small towns in coal country in the central part of the state.

Romney likes to joke that he likely won't serve 40 years like Hatch because that would make him 110, but he does not rule out a second or even third term if elected.

Romney was born in Michigan to the former governor of that state and set his first roots in Utah nearly a half century ago when he attended the Mormon-owned Brigham Young University in Provo. But it would be nearly three decades before he earned his adopted son status in Utah when in 1999 he took over the Salt Lake Olympics and helped it navigate through a bribery scandal to put on successful games three years later.

He's faced some scrutiny from critics who point out he only made Utah his primary home after losing the 2012 presidential election. But Brink Griffin, a Mormon father of four who runs a plumbing store, said he feels confident in Romney because he shares the same religion and understands what Utah residents want and need. Griffin and three of his sons took a picture with Romney at a small general store in Huntington, home to a large coal-fired power plant, before Romney bought a Twinkie and signed campaign signs.

"It's a huge blessing. I think he'll do great," said Griffin. "He shares a lot of our same values."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.