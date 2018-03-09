Search For Driver Continues After Chase Across Four Oklahoma Counties

The search continues for a man who led authorities on a multi-county chase on Thursday.

It started with Tulsa County deputies responding to reports of someone shooting a gun at a river levee.

They say that man then drove off in a blue Ford Ranger pickup, leading deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other law enforcement into Creek and Pawnee counties and back into Creek County. They eventually lost him southwest of Mannford.

Authorities say they did not get a tag number of the truck or have a good description of the man.