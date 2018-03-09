Osage Nation Asks TPS To Reconsider School Name Change - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Osage Nation Asks TPS To Reconsider School Name Change

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Osage Nation is urging Tulsa Public Schools to not change the name of Chouteau Elementary School.  

Statement to TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist: 

"Members of the Chouteau family are part of our Osage Nation.  They have great pride in their ancestors.  We understand there is a name change contemplated for Chouteau Elementary School under your jurisdiction.  Although we do not know the reason for the change, we do encourage you to keep the name Chouteau for this school.  

Pierre Chouteau, Jr. began trading relations with the Osage People at age 15.  He and his brother Auguste Pierre Chouteau were prominent members of the French families which eventually settled with the Osage.  Pierre Chouteau was the son of Jean-Pierre Chouteau.  People often confused the two as Jean-Pierre is often referred only as Pierre Chouteau.  

We urge you to continue honoring the Chouteau family."  

Tulsa Public Schools is considering changing the name of Chouteau Elementary and three other schools that are named for those with ties to slavery.

The other three are Robert E. Lee Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Columbus Elementary.

3/2/2018 Related Story: TPS Considers Renaming 4 Schools Whose Namesakes Had Ties To Slavery

The Tulsa school board could officially vote on removing the names of the four schools as soon as March 15th.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.