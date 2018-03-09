Tulsa's 'A Better Way' Kicks Off Friday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's 'A Better Way' Kicks Off Friday

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

This week, News On 6 told you about a new program to help stop panhandlers on Tulsa streets.  That program is called "A Better Way."

Starting Friday, you may see vans with program logo driving around areas with a high homeless population.  

3/7/2018 Related Story: City Of Tulsa Launches 'A Better Way' To Stop Panhandling

Workers will pick up panhandlers in targeted "hot spots" around Tulsa.  They'll be given an option to work instead of begging for money.  

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, anyone picked up in the van will clean up city parks and earn $65 after their workday is done.

Plus they will get a lunch as well as having access to social services, where they can get help finding a job and place to live.  

"This is not the end all, be all solution to panhandling or homelessness. And we kind of use those terms interchangeably. But it is one solution, it is a better way. And there are people who we know of who want to work," said Alex Aguilar with the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma.

On Mondays and Fridays, the van will make random pickups, but on Wednesday mornings, there will be a set time and place where the van will pickup anyone interested in the program.

That location is the Denver House near 17th and Denver and the pickup time is 8 a.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.