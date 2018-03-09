Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In Opens Friday Evening

Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In opens for the new season tonight.

To kick off the 67th year in business, the outdoor theater will show "A Wrinkle In Time" at 7:15 p.m. on the east screen and then "Black Panther" at 9:10 p.m.

On the west screen, "Peter Rabbit" begins at 7:30 p.m. with "JumanJi" after that at 9:10 p.m.

Gates to the Admiral Twin Drive-In on East Easton just north of I-244 open at 6:45 p.m.