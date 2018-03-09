ICE Plans To Build In Facility In OKC

A jury has found a Stillwater bail bondsman, who shot and killed a client back in August 2017, not guilty of murder.More >>
During a press conference, which was supposed to be about new Veterans Affairs legislation on Friday, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be coming to the White House to engage in talks to “denuclearize” the rogue nation.More >>
Friday, the ticket booths will be open and the concession stands jammed with people for opening night at the Admiral Twin Drive-In.More >>
Tulsa County has settled with the family of Eric Harris for $6 million. according to Smolen, Smolen & Roytman, the firm representing Harris' estateMore >>
