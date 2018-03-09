2 Oklahoma men acquitted in Arkansas jewelry-store heist

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal jury has acquitted two Oklahoma men accused in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Little Rock jewelry store.

Darris Denton and Quinshod Shaw were among seven people charged in a 2016 robbery at a shopping mall in west Little Rock. Four others accused in the robbery, including two getaway drivers, have already pleaded guilty.

At trial, employees testified that four masked men entered the jewelry store. Two men held the employees and a customer at gunpoint, one used a sledgehammer to smash several glass display cases full of diamonds, and another scooped the diamonds out of the cases and into a bag.

Surveillance cameras show the entire heist took less than a minute. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the jury deliberated about four hours Thursday before acquitting the pair.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

