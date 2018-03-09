2 Oklahoma men acquitted in Arkansas jewelry-store heist - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 Oklahoma men acquitted in Arkansas jewelry-store heist

Posted: Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal jury has acquitted two Oklahoma men accused in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Little Rock jewelry store.

Darris Denton and Quinshod Shaw were among seven people charged in a 2016 robbery at a shopping mall in west Little Rock. Four others accused in the robbery, including two getaway drivers, have already pleaded guilty.

At trial, employees testified that four masked men entered the jewelry store. Two men held the employees and a customer at gunpoint, one used a sledgehammer to smash several glass display cases full of diamonds, and another scooped the diamonds out of the cases and into a bag.

Surveillance cameras show the entire heist took less than a minute. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the jury deliberated about four hours Thursday before acquitting the pair.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.