Loaded Pistol Magazine Found At Nowata Public Schools - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Loaded Pistol Magazine Found At Nowata Public Schools

Posted: Updated:
Nowata Police will be on campus as a security precaution. Nowata Police will be on campus as a security precaution.
NOWATA, Oklahoma -

Nowata High School and Middle School campuses were locked down for about an hour Friday morning after a loaded pistol magazine was found on campus.

Superintendent Leon Ashlock told News On 6 the magazine was found in the Fieldhouse by a student. Ashlock said junior high athletes were lifting weights in the room when the magazine was found.

Administrators searched student belongings in the Fieldhouse but did not discover anything else. No gun was found.

The magazine is being fingerprinted.

During their investigation, Nowata Police interviewed several students who said a student had made a threat on social media last week saying there was going to be a shooting and everyone needs to watch out.

Police said none of the students told police or parents about the threat.

Law enforcement is on site and will probably stay the rest of the day as a precaution, Ashlock said. The lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m.

In a post on the Nowata Public Schools Facebook page, they said, "Parents, The Nowata Police Department has completed a search of the HS and MS. They have given us the all clear. No weapon was found and no threats have been made. The lock down has not been lifted and students will resume their normal schedule. We would like to thank local law enforcement for their quick response and help."

The superintendent said absences will be excused for the day for any parent that wants to pick up their child from school.

The school made this initial post on their Facebook page:

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.