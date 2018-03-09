Loaded Pistol Magazine Found At Nowata Public Schools

Nowata Police will be on campus as a security precaution.

Nowata High School and Middle School campuses were locked down for about an hour Friday morning after a loaded pistol magazine was found on campus.

Superintendent Leon Ashlock told News On 6 the magazine was found in the Fieldhouse by a student. Ashlock said junior high athletes were lifting weights in the room when the magazine was found.

Administrators searched student belongings in the Fieldhouse but did not discover anything else. No gun was found.

The magazine is being fingerprinted.

During their investigation, Nowata Police interviewed several students who said a student had made a threat on social media last week saying there was going to be a shooting and everyone needs to watch out.

Police said none of the students told police or parents about the threat.

Law enforcement is on site and will probably stay the rest of the day as a precaution, Ashlock said. The lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m.

In a post on the Nowata Public Schools Facebook page, they said, "Parents, The Nowata Police Department has completed a search of the HS and MS. They have given us the all clear. No weapon was found and no threats have been made. The lock down has not been lifted and students will resume their normal schedule. We would like to thank local law enforcement for their quick response and help."

The superintendent said absences will be excused for the day for any parent that wants to pick up their child from school.

