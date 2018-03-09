DOC Looking For Missing Muskogee County Inmate

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a missing Muskogee County inmate.

According to DOC, Todd Hicks walked away from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center - a minimum-security prison - Thursday evening in Muskogee County.

Hicks is serving two 15-year concurrent sentences for first-degree burglary.

Hicks is a 52-year-old white man, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, 176 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Haskell Public Schools confirmed they are on lock down while authorities search for Hicks.

Anyone with information on Hicks’ location is asked to call 911.