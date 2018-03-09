Tahlequah man charged with murder in 2007 slayings - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tahlequah man charged with murder in 2007 slayings

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) - A 32-year-old Oklahoma state prison inmate has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a couple in their home more than a decade ago.

Court records show Justin James Walker of Tahlequah was charged Friday in the December 2007 shootings of 65-year-old Jack Denney and his wife, 66-year-old Elaine Denney.

Court records do not list an attorney for Walker, who is listed as an inmate by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for drug, weapons and burglary convictions.

The Denney's were found dead on Christmas Day 2007 when their daughter and her family arrived at the home near Locust Grove to exchange Christmas gifts.

Editors: This version corrects the day charges were filed to Friday

