ACLU sues Trump administration to stop family separation

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a pharmacy technician poses for a picture with hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also known as Vicodin, at the Oklahoma Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla. Opioids incl...

A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...

A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed a school safety bill passed by the Legislature in response to the Valentine's Day mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

(Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...

A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.

(JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...

The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that would speed New Yorkers to the doorstep of a resort co-owned by Jared Kushner.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, the Pier Village development is seen in Long Branch, N.J. The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that woul...

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union filed a class-action lawsuit Friday accusing the U.S. government of broadly separating immigrant families seeking asylum.

The lawsuit follows action the ACLU took in the case of a Congolese woman and her 7-year-old daughter, who the group said was taken from her mother "screaming and crying" and placed in a Chicago facility. While the woman was released Tuesday from a San Diego detention center, the girl remains in the facility 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) away.

Immigrant advocates say the mother and daughter's case is emblematic of the approach taken by President Donald Trump's administration. The lawsuit, filed in federal district court in San Diego, asks a judge to declare family separation unlawful and says hundreds of families have been split by immigration authorities.

The lawsuit also raises the case of a Brazilian woman who the ACLU says was separated from her 14-year-old son after they sought asylum in August. The ACLU says the woman was given a roughly 25-day sentence jail sentence for illegally entering the country and then placed in immigration detention facilities in West Texas, while her son was taken to a Chicago facility.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not announced a formal policy to hold adult asylum seekers separately from their children. But administration officials have said they are considering separating parents and children to deter others from trying to enter the U.S.

The department declined to comment Friday on the lawsuit. DHS acting press secretary Tyler Houlton, in an earlier statement on the case of the Congolese woman and her daughter, said government officials have to verify that children entering the U.S. are not victims of traffickers and that the adult accompanying them is actually their parent.

In separate court papers filed Wednesday, the U.S. government said it is awaiting the results of DNA testing to confirm the woman is the girl's mother.

"We ask that members of the public and media view advocacy group claims that we are separating women and children for reasons other than to protect the child with the level of skepticism they deserve," Houlton said.

It's hard to determine how often parents and children are placed in separate facilities after they seek asylum, which is granted to people who have a credible fear of persecution if they are forced to return to their home country.

Different government agencies are responsible for holding adults and children. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains adults accused of immigration violations, while the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cares for unaccompanied immigrant children.

Immigration advocates criticized President Barack Obama's administration for opening new family detention facilities in Texas and called for parents and children to be released. The two Texas facilities that it opened were found by a federal judge in 2015 to violate a long-standing 1997 settlement requiring children be released or otherwise held in the "least restrictive setting" available.

That settlement set other standards for the detention of children. The Trump administration has called for ending the settlement as part of its demands for changes to immigration laws.

Top administration officials have said they believe the asylum process is overwhelmed and challenged by people making frivolous claims. Advocates have also accused border agents of unlawfully turning away people who are seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Michelle Brané, director of the migrant rights and justice program for the Women's Refugee Commission, said that through attorneys and social service organizations, she had identified at least 426 immigrant adults and children who had been separated by authorities since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. Brané said she did not have a comparable figure for Obama's administration.

But Brané said since the new administration began, her office has received far more reports of adults being held in ICE facilities without knowing where their children are.

"A lot of these kids are already afraid because they're fleeing something and they know they're fleeing something," Brané said. "And to have them pulled away, that can be devastating for a parent."

___

Follow Merchant on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nomaanmerchant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.