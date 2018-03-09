Cherokee County DA Files Charges In 2007 Christmas Day Murders

Charges have been filed in the 2007 Christmas Day murders of Jack and Elaine Denney.

The Cherokee County District Attorney Jack Thorp confirmed Friday the Oklahoma multi-county grand jury recommended charges earlier this week against Justin James Walker.

Walker is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was already in prison on unrelated charges.

Sarah Keener, the Denney's daughter, said she's never heard of Walker and their family doesn't have any connection to him.

Thorp said a tip led to a key witness, who was compelled to testify before the grand jury.

Thorp also mentioned it's possible Walker didn't act alone.

They ask anyone with information to call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 522-8017. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 918-456-2583. Or the District 27 District Attorney Cold Case Hotline at 918-772-7568.

Thursday, News On spoke with Keener and her husband who said they are so relieved to finally have some answers after more than 10 years of waiting.

Keener recalls the tragic Christmas morning back in 2007 when she and her husband Ladney and their three kids went over to her parent's house to exchange gifts.



"I remember just seeing dark on the floor and what I thought was my dad … I was pretty confident just by what I had seen that my parents were dead," said Keener.

Now more than 10 years later, they can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel now that sources say a grand jury has indicted Justin Walker with their murders. She credits law enforcement, the media and their faith for getting them through.

"God has kept us going. It's hard day in and day outwith any kind of death. It's permanent on this side of heaven. Knowing that I am going to see them and that they're okay," she said.

