Two Hospitalized After Tulsa Motorcycle Wreck

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle wreck Friday afternoon.

Police say a man and woman on a motorcycle were riding eastbound on East Pine through a green light when a westbound car pulled into their path, attempting to turn south on North Yale around 1 p.m.

The two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was cited for failing to yield, police say.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.