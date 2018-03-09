Oklahoma state workers weighing walkout for better salaries

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A group representing Oklahoma state employees says they are considering joining the state's teachers in walking off the job if the Legislature doesn't give them a pay raise.

Oklahoma Public Employees Association director Sterling Zearley said Friday that state agency employees are considering a work stoppage because of low salaries and budget cuts.

Zearley's comments came one day after the Oklahoma Education Association, the state's largest teacher's organization, announced plans for a work stoppage April 2 if lawmakers don't approve a $6,000 pay raise by April 1.

OPEA has endorsed a measure calling for a $71 million state employee pay raise this year, but the legislation was not heard in a legislative committee and it isn't being considered.

Neither teachers nor state workers have received across-the-board pay raises since 2008.

