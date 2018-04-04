Trial Starts For Man Suspected In Death Of A Tulsa Toddler

The trial begins for one of three people charged in the death of a Tulsa toddler.

Prosecutors say the baby was dropped off at a hospital alone, with massive injuries.

Doctors say the two-year-old died from massive brain trauma, broken ribs, and a skull fracture.

Johnny Jones is on trial for child neglect in the little boy’s death.