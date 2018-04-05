3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Pawnee County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Pawnee County

Posted: Updated:
PAWNEE, Oklahoma -

An earthquake was recorded early Thursday in Pawnee County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.2 magnitude quake happened at 3:51 a.m. Thursday. 

Its epicenter was about nine miles north, northwest of Pawnee, about 21 miles southeast of Ponca City, about 26 miles north, northeast of Stillwater and about 78 miles north, northeast of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than three miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
