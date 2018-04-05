Chat With The Artist Who Created This Year's Mayfest Poster

This year's Tulsa International Mayfest is about a month away.

This week, organizers of the annual event unveiled this year's posters for the event May 17th through the 20th.

4/5/2018 Related Story: 2018 Mayfest Poster Unveiled

They feature the artwork of John Hammer.

Thursday, he joined 6 In The Morning to talk about Mayfest and this year's posters.