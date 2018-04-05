Man Pleads Guilty To 2016 Muskogee Road Rage Incident - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Pleads Guilty To 2016 Muskogee Road Rage Incident

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

The man arrested for a Muskogee road rage incident caught on video pleaded guilty.

Aarick Caldwell pleaded guilty to three felony charges – two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

The incident happened in the summer of 2016 on Highway 62 near Muskogee.

Video shows a pickup ram into the back of another car in the left lane of Highway 62. That car then crashes into the right lane guardrail and the truck drove away.

Two teenagers – Gracie Bottger and Noah Wilson – were in the car that was hit. They said they were passing a car in the slow lane when the pickup came up behind them.

They said the truck had been following them for less than a minute when some strangers in a car behind them pulled out their cell phone and started recording.

You see the truck ram the car, which then crashes into a guardrail.

“You’re just like, ‘I hope I don’t die,’” the teens said. “What puts you in that place to think you can do that to someone, I don’t even know.”

Investigators were able to blow up the video and tracked down Caldwell and the pickup.

Caldwell is scheduled to be sentenced July 11th.

