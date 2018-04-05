Tulsa Measles Case Under Investigation

The Tulsa Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of the Measles in Tulsa County.

Employees at the Tulsa Health Department said there hasn't been a confirmed case of the measles in Tulsa County since the 1990's.

The Tulsa Health Department is setting up a two-day clinic so that anyone who is behind on their Measles shots can come get vaccinated for free.

"Our number 1 priority is protecting the health of the public," said Leanne Stephens with the Tulsa Health Department.

It's a step the department is taking to keep the community healthy after a person in Tulsa County tested positive for the Measles after a trip overseas.

"Everyone who is potentially exposed to that is at risk for getting the measles unless they are protected from the Measles already," Stephens said.

The Measles is a respiratory virus that spreads through the air. That is why the health department made a list of 10 places where the infected person visited.

Southern Hills Country Club - 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 30

Church of Saint Mary - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1

Prairie Fire Pie - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 30

Tulsa International Airport United and American Airlines desks - 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 1

Whole Foods Market on 41st Street - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 1

William Building - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2

Boston Deli - 12 to 2 p.m. April 2

Laureate Institute for Brain Research - 3 to 7:30 p.m. April 2

Walgreens at 6040 South Yale Avenue - 5 to 8 p.m. April 2

Warren Clinic Tower elevators, waiting room, X-ray and laboratory collection services - 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 3.

The Health Department wants anyone who might have been exposed to give them a call.

"We would always encourage people to check their immunization records to ensure that they are up to date on their MMR vaccine," said Stephens.

She said if you have already gotten both of your MMR vaccines, if you are over the age of 60, or if you have already had the Measles, you have nothing to worry about.

"We don't want to cause public panic, but we do want people to understand the importance of vaccines and preventing disease and limiting their risk for exposure," Stephens said.

Employees at the Tulsa Health Department said it takes about 10 days for symptoms of the Measles to show up.

Anyone concerned about a possible exposure should contact THD’s measles information hotline at 918-595-4500.