Oklahoma Man Runs From Police But Leaves Driver's License

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said a man who ran from deputies Thursday morning has turned himself in. Deaton Dewayne Jordan was pulled over April 5 for a defective taillight, according to OCSO.

Authorities said when Jordan got out of his vehicle, the deputy saw a loaded pistol magazine in the door panel of his vehicle. Deputy Matt Lytle asked about a gun, and Jordan ran off, throwing a pistol over a fence, a news release states.

Jordan got away, but the deputy had already gotten the man's driver's license. Lytle also picked up the firearm and got a warrant for Jordan's arrest.