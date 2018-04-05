Two In Custody After Rogers County Chase

A man and woman are in custody after leading authorities on a chase across Rogers County Thursday afternoon.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said the two were driving a stolen truck and swerving to keep deputies back.

Deputies said the chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph, began in Verdigris and ended in Vinita when the suspects flipped the truck and tried to run off.

They two were caught and taken to the hospital. After being checked out, they will be taken to Rogers County Jail.

OHP and Verdigris police were also involved.