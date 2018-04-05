Volunteers Step Up To Help Food Bank Prepare Meals For Oklahoma Students

More people are stepping up to help students who are missing out on meals during the teacher walkout.

The Community Food Bank called for volunteers Thursday to pack at least 1,200 meal kits for students who need them.

Volunteers from First Baptist Church in Tulsa helped out.

Former teacher and food bank board member Jeanne Jacobs said this is a way of supporting kids and teachers.

"I think it’s important for all of us, whether we have children in the schools or not. To see to it that our children are adequately educated because they are going to be the decision makers as we age out,” Jacobs said.

The food bank will be holding a food drive next Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.