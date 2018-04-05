Walkout Much Bigger Than 1990, Veteran Teacher Says

This week's teacher walkout feels like Deja Vu for several long-time educators rallying at the capitol.

Some of the teachers also walked off the job in 1990.

The teachers said this walkout does bring back memories of the last one, but they say this time it's more complicated.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

In 1990, Nancy Rogers walked out at the Capitol as a Yukon High School teacher. She still works there as a counselor. She said compared to the last walkout, this one is much bigger.

“There's a lot more parents out here coming out to support us which we really appreciate and I’m so very proud of all the students that have come out here as well,” Rogers said.

Along with having more people, this walkout will probably take more time than the last one, which Hefner Middle School educator Stan Bryant was also at.

“It went on for four days. It was a little easier because we were working on one bill, House Bill 117 which was a massive reform bill,” said Bryant.

On day four this time around, with numerous bills still up in the air, Bryant is urging his peers not to give up.

“They've got to stick with it. It's tough but they've got to stick with it,” he said.

Rogers, who can't believe she's out holding a sign yet again, has similar advice for young educators.

“To the younger teachers, I say don't give up on Oklahoma. We're going to work this out. We need you here. And keep fighting. It's a cause worth fighting for absolutely,” she said.

The teachers said the last time they finished the walkout, the governor promised Oklahoma would never be last in education again, so it’s quite the surprise for many veteran teachers that they're out once again.