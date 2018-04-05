Defense Wants Life Without Parole Off Table In Bever Murder Case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Defense Wants Life Without Parole Off Table In Bever Murder Case

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

One of the Broken Arrow brothers accused of murdering his parents and three siblings was in court Thursday as attorneys on both sides argued evidence in the case.

Michael Bever's trial is just 11 days away and there is still a lot to sort out.

Bever's attorneys are asking for two main things. 

They want life without parole taken off the table and one of the prosecutors taken off the case. 

For months, the judge has listened to Bever's attorney argue that prosecutor Sarah McAmis was involved in mishandling key evidence in the case. 

Corbin Brewster said McAmis communicated frequently with former Broken Arrow Detective Gayla Adcock, who resigned in February amid allegations of hidden, lost, and mishandled evidence.

2/17/2018 Related Story: BA Detective Resigns Amid Evidence Mishandling Allegations

DA Steve Kunzweiler denies any wrongdoing in his office and said its normal for prosecutors to communicate with detectives. 

The judge said under no circumstances will she postpone this trial again. Both attorneys said they're ready. 

"We have a number of legal issues that need to be resolved before trial. We briefed those, filed those, and the court heard argument today extensively," said Brewster. 

"This is the simple thing. We're going to trial April 16th, and I'm ready for it," Kunzweiler said. 

The judge will question Adcock and McAmis next week and then decide if McAmis can still serve as prosecutor. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.