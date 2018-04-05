Defense Wants Life Without Parole Off Table In Bever Murder Case

One of the Broken Arrow brothers accused of murdering his parents and three siblings was in court Thursday as attorneys on both sides argued evidence in the case.

Michael Bever's trial is just 11 days away and there is still a lot to sort out.

Bever's attorneys are asking for two main things.

They want life without parole taken off the table and one of the prosecutors taken off the case.

For months, the judge has listened to Bever's attorney argue that prosecutor Sarah McAmis was involved in mishandling key evidence in the case.

Corbin Brewster said McAmis communicated frequently with former Broken Arrow Detective Gayla Adcock, who resigned in February amid allegations of hidden, lost, and mishandled evidence.

DA Steve Kunzweiler denies any wrongdoing in his office and said its normal for prosecutors to communicate with detectives.

The judge said under no circumstances will she postpone this trial again. Both attorneys said they're ready.

"We have a number of legal issues that need to be resolved before trial. We briefed those, filed those, and the court heard argument today extensively," said Brewster.

"This is the simple thing. We're going to trial April 16th, and I'm ready for it," Kunzweiler said.

The judge will question Adcock and McAmis next week and then decide if McAmis can still serve as prosecutor.