Senator Lankford Weighs In On Teacher Walkout

One of Oklahoma's U.S. senators is weighing in on the teacher walkout.
Senator James Lankford said he thinks education funding in Oklahoma should be expanded.
However, he said lawmakers shouldn't look to casinos for the fix.
"I'd be very disappointed if we expanded casino gambling again thinking that's going to be the latest solution again for schools. We should be able to fill that budget gap without having to do that as well," said Lankford.
Lankford also said Oklahoma’s lawmakers face difficult budget decisions outside of education, such as criminal justice and infrastructure.
