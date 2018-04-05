Upcoming Bills Won't Cut It, Say Tulsa Teachers

A Collinsville man is in jail, suspected of making a terrorist threat after police say he admitted to having a hit list of Tulsa County employees. He is identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Leinen.More >>
A Collinsville man is in jail, suspected of making a terrorist threat after police say he admitted to having a hit list of Tulsa County employees. He is identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Leinen.More >>
Teachers from Tulsa are continuing their more than 100 mile journey to the state Capitol. The group stopped Thursday evening in Bristow on Day 3 of their walk.More >>
Teachers from Tulsa are continuing their more than 100 mile journey to the state Capitol. The group stopped Thursday evening in Bristow on Day 3 of their walk.More >>