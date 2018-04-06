Two Charged With Kidnapping Owasso Girl Following Amber Alert

Prosecutors charge a couple arrested in connection with a March 30th Amber Alert in Owasso.

John Hinkle, 34, of Claremore and his girlfriend Chrissy Marlow, 37, of Marlow are charged with kidnapping and burglary.

Owasso Police say Hinkle took his non-custodial daughter from an Owasso home. She was located several hours later near Pryor and Hinkle and Marlow were arrested.

