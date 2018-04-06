Jury Finds Glenpool Man Guilty Of Manslaughter

A Tulsa County jury recommends a Glenpool man spend four years in prison for his role in a drug deal that led to a murder in March 2017.

The jury convicted 20-year-old Tyler Ratcliff of a lesser charge of first degree manslaughter.

He had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nick Morris on March 27th in the parking lot of the Quickie Mart in the 5300 block of South Peoria.

Police say Ratcliff and three others planned to rob Morris during a drug deal. Morris was shot and killed while trying to get away during the robbery.

Sentencing for Tyler Ratcliff is scheduled for May 14th.