Carrie Underwood Tweets Support For Oklahoma Teachers

Checotah native and country music superstar Carrie Underwood is showing her support for Oklahoma teachers.

She posted a photo on her Twitter page with the caption "So proud of my sisters, making a difference for the best reason, KIDS!"

So proud of my sisters...Making a difference for the best reason...KIDS! Here’s hoping OK schools get the funding they need so students and teachers can come back to a great learning environment! Love you guys! #ProudSister #Oklahoma #Education #TeachersRock pic.twitter.com/GMyGz1RMbF — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 5, 2018

Carrie added, "Here's hoping Oklahoma schools get the funding they need so students and teachers can come back to a great learning environment."

