OSU's Mike Gundy Says He Supports State Teachers 100 Percent

One of Oklahoma's highest paid employees is backing teachers.

Oklahoma State University's football coach Mike Gundy says he supports teachers 100-percent.

Anytime that we have people that are directly tied into our children for 6-8 hours a day we should try to give them the facilities they and do everything we can to make sure that they can do their job the best possible," said Mike Gundy.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

Gundy has a vested interest in Oklahoma education. He is an Oklahoma native with two children in Stillwater Public Schools.

Last month, Gundy spoke at an education meeting in Stillwater about school safety following the deadly school shooting in Florida.

3/15/2018 Related Story: Gundy Questions School Safety At Stillwater School Board Meeting