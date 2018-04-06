Bridge Rehab Work Continues To Cause Delays On BA Expressway

Road work on the Broken Arrow Expressway at Sheridan is expected to slow down your morning and evening commutes through at least the middle of May.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says one left lane of both east and westbound of the Expressway are closed as crews work to rehabilitate a bridge deck.

This is one part of this project.

Eventually, the overall project will be completed in July and it's not clear what future closures this project will take to get it done.

ODOT is asking drivers to slow down and watch for workers.