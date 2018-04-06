State Senate Set To Vote On Two Education Funding Bills - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Senate Set To Vote On Two Education Funding Bills

OKLAHOMA CITY -

It is Day 5 of the Oklahoma teacher walkout and perhaps the biggest day at the state Capitol so far.  

The state Senate is set to vote on two bills that could bring millions of dollars to Oklahoma schools.

Many teachers say they are watching Friday's session which is set to get underway at 8:30 a.m.

House Bill 1019XX, which overwhelmingly passed the state House Wednesday night would require third party vendors that use Amazon Marketplace to collect a sales tax.

State lawmakers say $20 million from that tax will go toward education every year.  They say the money from Internet sales tax should replace the funding lost if a proposed hotel-motel tax is repealed. 

Some Democrats in the state House say the teachers shouldn't be satisfied with that.

The state Senate will also consider House Bill 3375, which would allow ball and dice games in Oklahoma casinos, possibly generating $22 million of revenue.

Many teachers say no matter the vote, they will be back to rally at the state Capitol next week.

