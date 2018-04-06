Police: Collinsville Man Says He Had Hit List Of County Employee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Collinsville Man Says He Had Hit List Of County Employees

Posted: Updated:
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

A Collinsville man is in jail, suspected of making a terrorist threat after police say he admitted to having a hit list of Tulsa County employees.

He is identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Leinen.

Collinsville Police say it all started just after midnight when officers were investigating an suspected assault at a local home.

In their report, police say his wife watched as Leinen loaded bullets into his revolver, then stuck the loaded firearm into her face and threatened to kill her.

As officers were arresting him, they say Jeffrey Leinen mentioned he had a list of Tulsa County employees he intended to kill.

That report doesn't mention if police recovered the actual list.

Collinsville Police booked Jeffrey Leinen into jail on complaints including assault with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm with intent and threatening a terrorist act.  He is being held without bond.

A check of Tulsa County Commission meeting minutes show Leinen was fired from his county job on November 6th, 2017.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.