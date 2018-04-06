Police: Collinsville Man Says He Had Hit List Of County Employees

A Collinsville man is in jail, suspected of making a terrorist threat after police say he admitted to having a hit list of Tulsa County employees.

He is identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Leinen.

Collinsville Police say it all started just after midnight when officers were investigating an suspected assault at a local home.

In their report, police say his wife watched as Leinen loaded bullets into his revolver, then stuck the loaded firearm into her face and threatened to kill her.

As officers were arresting him, they say Jeffrey Leinen mentioned he had a list of Tulsa County employees he intended to kill.

That report doesn't mention if police recovered the actual list.

Collinsville Police booked Jeffrey Leinen into jail on complaints including assault with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm with intent and threatening a terrorist act. He is being held without bond.

A check of Tulsa County Commission meeting minutes show Leinen was fired from his county job on November 6th, 2017.