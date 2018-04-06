Bartlesville Board Of Education To Consider Resuming Classes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bartlesville Board Of Education To Consider Resuming Classes

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

The Bartlesville Board of Education has called a special meeting for Friday afternoon. On the agenda is a motion to authorize the superintendent to reconvene school.

The district temporarily suspended classes beginning Monday, April 2nd so teachers could go to the state Capitol and lobby for an increase in education funding. Classes in the district have been out all week.

Earlier this week, the Bartlesville Education Association said it was asking the legislature for $100 million in additional funding for education.  

Friday's special meeting begins at 4 p.m.

