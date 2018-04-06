Former Muskogee County Corrections Officer Charged With Smugglin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former Muskogee County Corrections Officer Charged With Smuggling Contraband

Mug shot of Richard Morris. [Muskogee County Sheriff's Office] Mug shot of Richard Morris. [Muskogee County Sheriff's Office]
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A former Muskogee County correctional officer has been charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and bringing contraband into a prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, Richard Morris, Junior, a correctional officer at the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft, conspired with an inmate to bring in drugs, alcohol and cell phones into the facility.

The report says an associate of inmate Steven Butler made a complaint against Morris, saying she met him on two occasions and delivered methamphetamine, marijuana, alcohol, and cell phones to be taken to Butler.

It says the woman also gave Morris cash and additional methamphetamine as payment.

Butler admitted he cooperated with Morris to introduce the contraband. Butler said Morris was using methamphetamine and on several occasions, he would provide Morris with the drug.

The report says Morris denied introducing contraband and communicating with Butler and his associates, but records of Morris’ cell phone show communication with Butler and the associate.

Morris has been charged with two counts of conspiracy, three counts of bringing contraband into a jail, possession of a cell phone in a penal institution and providing a false statement.

