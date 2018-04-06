Silver Alert Issued For 62-Year-Old OKC Woman

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled. Borisenko has been found.

Oklahoma City Police have issued a silver alert for 62-year-old Joan Borisenko Friday afternoon.

Borisenko is a white female who was last seen near the 14000 block of North Penn Avenue. Officials said she has schizophrenia and is disoriented.

She drives a black 2003 Honda Accord with Oklahoma tag EHY685, and was last known to be heading to either Edmond or Crescent, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Oklahoma City Police.