Harvesters Of Hope To Host Food Drive - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Harvesters Of Hope To Host Food Drive

Posted: Updated:
Graphic. Graphic.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Harvesters of Hope, the Women’s Council of The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, will host a food drive next week.

The food drive will take place Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. 

There has never been a better time to donate to this cause. The Food Bank distributes more than 339,000 meals each week to children, families, veterans and seniors across a 24-county area. 

This is the first-ever Women’s Council, whose purpose will be to take an active role in the mission and work of the Community Food Bank by contributing efforts, ideas and financial support. The council will assist in educating and advocating on behalf of the hungry.

We hope you will make plans to stop by the food drive.  The location and specific items needed are listed below:

The Food Bank
1304 N. Kenosha Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74106

Items Needed:

Peanut Butter • Canned Meat
Beans • Canned Fruit
Fruit Cups • Applesauce
Fruit Juice Boxes • Rice
Pasta • Cereal
Canned Entrée Items

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.