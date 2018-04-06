Harvesters Of Hope To Host Food Drive

Harvesters of Hope, the Women’s Council of The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, will host a food drive next week.

The food drive will take place Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

There has never been a better time to donate to this cause. The Food Bank distributes more than 339,000 meals each week to children, families, veterans and seniors across a 24-county area.

This is the first-ever Women’s Council, whose purpose will be to take an active role in the mission and work of the Community Food Bank by contributing efforts, ideas and financial support. The council will assist in educating and advocating on behalf of the hungry.

We hope you will make plans to stop by the food drive. The location and specific items needed are listed below:

The Food Bank

1304 N. Kenosha Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74106

Items Needed:

Peanut Butter • Canned Meat

Beans • Canned Fruit

Fruit Cups • Applesauce

Fruit Juice Boxes • Rice

Pasta • Cereal

Canned Entrée Items