Man Causes More Than $40K In Damages To City Vehicles

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing nearly two dozen city vehicles.

They estimate the cost at more than $40,000 dollars.

Investigators said Levi Massengale hadn't even been out of jail for a day before they say he went on a vandalism spree and now faces more than 20 felony and misdemeanor charges.

The damage includes broken windshields, windows, and doors.



Police said he even sprayed fire extinguishers on the cars and poured a liquid into the gas tanks.



"We had a call on a guy running downtown, naked. Officers got to the area and ended up catching him and taking him to city jail,” said Corporal Brandon Davis.

They said Massengale got released and immediately committed these new crimes.

"Vehicles … sustained quite a bit of damage at the parking garage at 100 S. Cincinnati," said Davis.

Police said Massengale spent three hours vandalizing the cars, which were in the parking garage near city hall and it was all caught on tape, which is how they identified him. They said they arrested him when he was doing yet another crime.

"An Officer had arrested him for three counts of throwing objects at moving vehicles," said Davis.

Police said he damaged more than 20 vehicles, belonging to both the city and individuals. Taxpayers are now on the hook for the $40,000 price tag.

"In a week this guy is accused of committing quite a bit of damage, in crimes," Davis said.

Davis said in cases like this, working together with citizens is key to catching criminals.

"We don't have crystal balls. We can’t just look at a crime and know who did it," Davis said, "you get more things accomplished if you have both sides willing to work together".

Police are asking anyone that may have had their vehicle damaged last weekend to contact the Impact Unit directly at their email, tpdimpact@cityoftulsa.org, even if they already filed an online report.