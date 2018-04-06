Bartlesville Woman Shot At By Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bartlesville Woman Shot At By Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

A Bartlesville woman hopes by sharing her story, she'll raise awareness about domestic violence.

She said her ex-boyfriend shot at her and her friend while they were driving.

The victim, who we are calling Amy, said she was running errands on Wednesday with her friend. 
    
She said her ex-boyfriend, Wesley Runyan, was following her earlier in the day but she'd lost him.

A game, she said, that was unfortunately normal for Runyan to play every time they broke up. 

But this last break-up, she said, was final and Runyan knew it.

"He found us on Frank Phillips," Amy said, "When he seen us he did a U-turn and got right behind us."

Amy said Runyan swerved to the side of their car.

“The gun was pointing at me and he shot like 5 times," Amy said. 

The bullets hit the passenger side door and blew out a tire. No one was hurt. 

Amy said Runyan drove off and she called for help. 

Not long after, officers found his SUV.

“He saw the vehicle parked there and upon closer inspection saw that the driver's window was broken out or shot out," said Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings. 

"They did see a shell casing laying on the dash," he added. 

Police tracked Runyan to his work and said they found him hiding in a maintenance office.

They also found the gun investigators believe was used in the shooting.

Officers arrested Runyan on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

It was a close call Amy said she is sharing in hopes of helping other women. 

"They don't have to stay. No matter how scared they are. Don't stay there and endure that. Everybody deserves somebody who is gonna treat them good. I know I deserve that," she said. 

Bartlesville Police are asking anyone who may have seen this incident happen to call police. 

