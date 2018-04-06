Legislators Living In A Bubble, Says OK Educator Who Rode Bike To Capitol

Teachers at the Capitol have used a variety of ways to try to get legislators attention.

One of the more unique ways came from a teacher at Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School. Matthew Williams rode his bike to Oklahoma City on Monday morning and was at the Capitol every day.

Williams said he worries legislators still don't understand the urgency of their mission.

“The energy here continues to build more and more each day. At the same time, it seems like legislators still feel a bit like they’re living in a bubble, that they haven’t really come up with any sustainable solutions for us,” he said.

Williams said lawmakers he’s spoken to seem willing to put new ideas on the table, but, so far, none of them have made it into an actual bill.