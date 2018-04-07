Homicide Victim Found By Wife, Tulsa Police Investigating

A 50-year-old man was found dead after he was shot in his driveway near 56th Street North and Hartford.

Tulsa Police said the man's wife found his body in between the two cars in his driveway.

Detectives said they believe someone targeted the man because he's known for having a lot of money and several cars.

"He does a lot of business with cash, he goes to the casino a lot. I think everybody in the neighborhood knows that he has a lot of cash," said Sergeant Dave Walker.

This is Tulsa’s 10th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at (918)798-8477, or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.